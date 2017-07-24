In another uncontrolled study (Servet and Marniquet, 2006), 75% of owners and 85% of vets thought a GLM-supplemented diet improved signs of OA based on subjective scoring; however, the effects cannot be attributed to the GLM component as the dogs’ (n=85) baseline rations were different to test food. Feeding a GLM-enriched diet for 30 days to 23 dogs (Rialland et al, 2013) resulted in improved peak vertical force, motor activity and owner assessment compared to a base diet that was, unfortunately, not the same as the test diet; thus, this cannot be attributed to the GLM content.