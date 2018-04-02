A genetic basis for PSSM was published in 2008 showing a majority of horses with PSSM carry a dominant missense mutation in the equine muscle glycogen synthase gene (GYS1), which results in a constitutively active enzyme (Maile et al, 2017). Horses with the GYS1 mutation are said to have type 1 PSSM (PSSM1) and those with the disease and without the mutation are said to have type 2 (PSSM2). Glycogen synthase catalyses the formation of the α1-4 bonds in glycogen and glycogen branching enzyme (GBE) catalyses the formation of the α1-6 bonds, therefore forming the branch points of the polysaccharide. The ratio of activity between these two enzymes is crucial to ensure normal glycogen is formed with branches every 6 to 10 residues.