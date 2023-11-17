17 Nov
Veterinary Vision has been recognised at the top level of Cat Friendly Practice under the International Society of Feline Medicine’s scheme.
The team at a Cumbrian animal hospital are celebrating recognition as a gold level Cat Friendly Clinic by the International Society of Feline Medicine (ISFM).
Veterinary Vision in Penrith showed it had delivered an exceptional level of expertise and compassion for its feline patients, under the guidance of RVN and cat advocate Bex Martin.
Steps taken at the Linnaeus-owned hospital included implementation of specific cat waiting areas and a separate consultation room. Members of the team have also carried out additional CPD in cat-specific study.
Mrs Martin said: “Our main goal is ensuring that a visit to Veterinary Vision is as minimally stressful and as pleasant as possible for the cat and the client as we can. We strive to achieve this with every patient.”
Chris Dixon, clinical director at Veterinary Vision, said: “I am incredibly proud of Bex and the veterinary nursing team for their dedication to our feline patients.
“This ISFM gold accreditation reflects our commitment to providing exceptional care for cats, together with implementing best practices in ophthalmology, and it is a testament to the hard work and passion of our staff.”
Veterinary Vision has 15 veterinary ophthalmologists offering a wide range of experience and knowledge in small animal and equine eye conditions.
It has sites in Sunderland, Bamber Bridge and Newton Mearns in Glasgow in addition to the Penrith hospital.