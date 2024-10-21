21 Oct 2024
Origin Vets Clinic – already a gold rabbit-friendly clinic – repeats similar feat for cats.
From left: Sophie Jenkins, practice owner; Fenella Johnson, head feline vet with Leo the kitten; and Claire Lewis, head feline nurse.
A Cardiff practice has been recognised as a gold cat friendly clinic, adding to a similar accolade for rabbits.
Already an established rabbit and exotics pet practice, independent Origin Vets Clinic expanded by adding a feline team in April this year.
It had achieved gold rabbit-friendly status from the Rabbit Welfare Association and Fund (RWAF) and has now followed this up by reaching the gold level in the International Society of Feline Medicine (ISFM) Cat Friendly Clinic scheme.
On being a feline and exotics practice, feline vet Fenella Johnson said: “We’ve had a few people seem surprised at the combination.
“However, it does work well. Cats and many exotic species can be particularly sensitive to noise and smells. With no dogs around, our patients are much happier and relaxed.”
Staff in the clinic have also had additional training, including some becoming Fear Free-certified professionals
Feline RVN Claire Lewis said: “We’re extremely proud of our achievements – the first independent practice in our area to be awarded gold status for both cat and rabbits.
“The whole team works extremely hard to make our patients’ experience as stress free as possible, so it’s wonderful to have this acknowledged by both the ISFM and RWAF.”