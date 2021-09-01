1 Sept 2021
Team at Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists in Hampshire help eight-year-old paralysed pet to get mobile again with use of specially designed set of wheels.
Golden retriever Hamish is back enjoying life after a team at Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists set the wheels in motion.
The eight-year-old was referred to the Hampshire practice after collapsing and being unable to walk, and it was found he had suffered damage to his spinal cord.
After being harnessed to a specially designed set of wheels, he was able to undergo an intensive course of physiotherapy at Anderson Moores.
Laura Allmark, Anderson Moores’ head of veterinary physiotherapy, said the recovering retriever enjoyed the chance to be mobile and had now gone on to make a full recovery.
She said: “Hamish was the very first patient to use our new set of ‘Eddie’s Wheels’, which is a specially designed and manufactured clinic cart for injured or paralysed pets.
“He absolutely loved being able to mobilise safely and comfortably while fully supported in our new clinic cart. He certainly didn’t want to be wheeled back into the hospital afterwards and tried to ‘put the brakes on’.
“The wheels proved a big boost for Hamish, who was unable to use his left hindlimb and had very little strength in his right, but they were also a huge help for the physiotherapy team, too.”
Ms Allmark added: “Large dogs such as Hamish are very difficult to mobilise, so he was an excellent candidate for Eddie’s Wheels.
“The cart means we are able to get our bigger, non-ambulatory pets out easily without straining our backs and this set of wheels is definitely going to be utilised a lot by our physiotherapy team in the future.
“It is fully adjustable so can be used for a wide variety of dogs – and hopefully, like Hamish, they will go on to make real progress and good recoveries.”