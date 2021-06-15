15 Jun 2021
Elderly bird has eyesight saved after veterinary surgeons treat debilitating cataracts and ulcers.
A goose has had its eyesight salvaged by Cheshire vets after a series of antibiotics cleared up its debilitating cataracts and ulcers.
Dougal was brought to Eye Vet in Sutton Weaver after his owners became concerned that he may have to lose his eye.
The 28-year-old goose began suffering with serious eye issues after being attacked by a fox when he was younger, causing his owners to fear he may have a lower quality of life.
Owners Dianne and Mark Rimmer brought Dougal to practice manager Iona Mathieson, thinking he would need to lose an eye.
Dr Mathieson said: “Dougal must have been in incredible pain and there was a very real risk he could lose his eye.
“That was the last resort, though, and I wanted to give him every chance to avoid that outcome.
“We opted to put him on a course of antibiotics, and I temporarily sutured his eye closed to protect it and allow the treatment time to work.
“It was upsetting to see him like that as he barely moved – he just sat there facing the wall most of the time and had absolutely no quality of life. He has a ‘lady friend’ called Olive and she couldn’t understand what was happening either. It was very unsettling.”
After two weeks, Dougal returned to the practice for the moment of truth when his sutures were removed.
Dr Mathieson added: “Naturally, we’re thrilled it has worked so well and Dougal is back to normal. He’s off the antibiotics and just needs eye drops now, so it’s a really pleasing result for us and especially for Dougal.”