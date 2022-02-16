16 Feb 2022
The money will be spent on a revamp of the APHA’s scientific laboratories at Weybridge.
Image © arcyto / Fotolia.
The UK Government has announced a £200 million funding package to help tackle zoonotic diseases such as avian influenza and bTB.
Environment secretary George Eustice has today (16 February) confirmed that the money will be spent on a revamp of the APHA’s scientific laboratories at Weybridge.
New equipment and specialist testing facilities will mean APHA scientists can identify pathogens for existing and emerging threats posed by diseases spread by animals, and maintain biosecurity standards against bovine TB, salmonella and avian flu.
Research at Weybridge has helped pave the way for field trials of a bTB cattle vaccine, while APHA scientists are playing a central role in tackling the largest outbreak of avian flu on record.
Investment in facilities will further enable Weybridge scientists to sample, analyse and rapidly confirm the presence of bird flu in a location.
The APHA also claims the extra cash will be used to increase its capacity to track diseases of concern across the globe and conduct research into a growing number of high-risk threats in advanced high-containment laboratories.
The investment will also enhance the capacity of the site to allow scientists to manage concurrent outbreaks and conduct research in parallel.
Defra chief scientific advisor Gideon Henderson said: “The importance of the APHA’s work for society and for the UK economy is shown again and again; witness their work on the present avian influenza outbreak and the global COVID pandemic – a zoonotic disease.
“This substantial investment in the APHA’s capability recognises the essential role of this Government laboratory and will enable its excellent scientists to continue at the forefront of research and policy to protect the country, boosting our resilience and strengthening our understanding of health risks to, and from, animals and plants”.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss added: “Fast, reliable testing and world-class animal disease surveillance is vital in halting the spread of animals diseases, and mitigating the risk of pandemics.
“This investment ensures the APHA can continue its critical role in animal health science and help stop the spread of disease.”