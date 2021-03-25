25 Mar 2021
BVA and The FOAL Group welcome encouraging written response to petition calling for closure of legal loopholes allowing some ear cropping of dogs to continue.
Daniella Dos Santos. Image © BVA / Flickr
The Government has agreed to work with campaigners aiming to close legal loopholes that have sparked an increase in ear cropping in dogs.
The BVA and Focus On Animal Law (The FOAL Group) have welcomed a positive written response from Defra that expresses a commitment to work with the #CutTheCrop campaign to end the trend of ear-cropped dogs in the UK.
A petition gathered more than 61,000 signatures, with campaigners worried more dogs with cropped ears were being imported, and this provided “a smokescreen” for illegal cropping to also take place in the UK.
In its response to the petition, Defra said: “The Government will engage with stakeholders, including the RSPCA, to understand the extent to which dogs are having their ears cropped in breach of the law in this country.
“Now the transition period has ended, we also have the opportunity to consider options regarding this abhorrent practice for imported dogs, in line with World Trade Organisation rules, and would welcome further evidence from stakeholders and the public on this issue.”
BVA senior vice-president Daniella Dos Santos said: “We look forward to engaging with Defra on this matter soon, and will be writing to animal welfare minister Lord Goldsmith to request a meeting with various supporting veterinary and animal welfare organisations at the table.
“In recent years, vets and animal welfare charities in the UK have seen a dramatic increase in the number of dogs with cropped ears, marking a frightening trend towards the normalisation of a mutilation that is horrific, unnecessary and rightfully illegal in this country.
“However, current legal loopholes allow the trend of importing ear-cropped dogs into the UK to continue, and also act as a smokescreen for illegal cropping taking place within the UK.”
Jordan Shelley, director of The FOAL Group, said: “We look forward to contributing to the discussions on the points raised, to provide the Government with the evidence of our research with a view to finding a feasible and robust solution.
“We’d like to thank all the great organisations that have come together to be part of this collaboration, as well as many others that have declared their support, and most importantly every individual that has supported, signed and shared the petition so far. Please help us keep this awesome momentum going and together we will #CutTheCrop.”
The campaign has been backed by other veterinary associations, and welfare organisations including the RSPCA, the Scottish SPCA, PDSA and Blue Cross.