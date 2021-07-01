Pathway

Mr Eustice said: “We want the Sustainable Farming Incentive to incentivise all sorts of things. There’s going to be four different soil health standards: one on arable and horticultural soil, one on improved grassland soil, a third on moorland and rough grazing, and a fourth and final one which is probably less relevant to those of you in the room, but it’s the beginning of our animal health and welfare pathway, where we are going to pay farmers to have a vet to do an annual review of their herd and come up with a management plan to try to manage down diseases and the overall health of their herd, thus promoting profitability as well.