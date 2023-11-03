3 Nov 2023
The charity has called on its supporters to lobby MPs to highlight previous commitments if issues such as ear cropping and puppy smuggling are not addressed next week.
Image © chrisdorney / Adobe Stock
The RSPCA has urged the Government to correct its “huge mistake” on animal welfare when it sets out its forthcoming legislative programme next week.
The King’s Speech on Tuesday 7 November is likely to be the last before the next general election and members of the public are also being urged to lobby their MPs on the issue.
The charity has listed 14 areas in which it says the Government has failed to honour its welfare commitments since 2019.
Several – including ear cropping, puppy smuggling, live exports and livestock worrying – were part of the ill-fated Kept Animals Bill, which was dropped in May despite months of lobbying.
Other areas of concern include caged farm animals, fur imports, foie gras sales, maintaining welfare standards in trade negotiations, consultations on food labelling and game bird standards, and the use of snares and shock collars, plus a review of slaughter laws.
Director of policy Emma Slawinski said: “This UK Government promised so much for animal welfare, but sadly we have seen a litany of backsliding, U-turns and dropped pledges, and animals have paid the price.
“As we strive to create a society where people are kinder and more consistent in how they treat animals, we also know that to stimulate that change for animals, we need to start with action from the very top.”
New polling carried out for the RSPCA by Savanta has indicated continuing high levels of public support for bans on importing puppies younger than six months old and dogs with cropped ears, as well as making dog theft a specific criminal offence.
Following the King’s Speech, MPs will still have the chance to propose the issues for backbench legislation during the new session in a ballot that is due to take place later this month.
The RSPCA is encouraging supporters to contact their MPs to urge their support for action in the area. More information is available on the RSPCA website.