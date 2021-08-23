23 Aug 2021
“It is right that we should gather the views of all interested parties,” says Defra as it seeks public input on a series of proposals that aim to clamp down on the illegal importation of pets.
The Government is calling on the public to have its say on proposed rule changes intended to crack down on the illegal importation of cats, dogs and ferrets.
The consultation – on behalf of the UK, Welsh and Scottish governments alongside Defra – will be seeking input from the public on a series of proposals that would seek to limit the minimum age dogs can be brought into the country.
Other proposals include prohibiting the importation of dogs with cropped ears or docked tails, as well as prohibiting the movement of heavily pregnant dogs.
A Defra spokesman said: “As part of changing the current regulatory regime for the movement of pet animals into Great Britain, it is right that we should gather the views of all interested parties.
“This consultation sets out our core proposal, and asks for views on whether it is the right approach and for suggestions of alternative solutions. The consultation also asks for views on the practicalities of how new restrictions might apply.”
The department plans to publish a report on GOV.UK summarising the feedback once the eight-week consultation period has closed.
Launching the consultation, animal welfare minister Zac Goldsmith said: “Puppy smuggling is a grim trade, and we are determined to clamp down on it.
“Raising the minimum import age for puppies will help protect thousands of animals that are brought into the country each year and stop criminals looking to profit from the rise in demand for pets.
“We already have one of the toughest pet travel border checking regimes in the world, and as an independent nation outside the EU we are going even further by preventing anyone from bringing in dogs which have undergone inhumane procedures such as ear cropping or tail docking.
“These new measures build on our plans to raise animal welfare standards across the board as part of our Action Plan for Animal Welfare.”
Responding to the consultation announcement, BVA senior vice-president Daniella Dos Santos, said: “We’re delighted that the Government has listened to concerns raised repeatedly by veterinary and animal welfare organisations, and is acting decisively to clamp down on the evils of puppy smuggling, ear cropping and tail docking.
“The Government’s commitment to ban the import of dogs with cropped ears comes less than six months after the launch of our joint ‘Cut the Crop’ petition calling for swift action to close legal loopholes that permit dogs with cropped ears in this country.
“We know that vets have been seeing more and more cases of ear cropping in practice, and the strength and depth of public support for the campaign clearly showed the need to clamp down on this completely unnecessary and painful mutilation.”
Ms Dos Santos added: “We are also pleased to see measures to regulate the import of dogs via both commercial and non-commercial pet travel routes. We have long raised concerns over how easy it is for organised criminals to bring puppies into the UK for sale by abusing the current controls and have called for stricter legislation.
“Raising the minimum age so they enter Great Britain at an age where they cannot be marketed as young puppies should have a real and lasting impact on this illegal trade.”