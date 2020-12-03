3 Dec 2020
Proposals to end long journeys for animals exported for slaughter and fattening a “historic opportunity” to boost UK standards, says environment secretary.
"Official portrait of George Eustice MP" by Fæ is licensed under CC BY 3.0
Environment secretary George Eustice has today (3 December) unveiled plans for a ban on the export of live animals for slaughter or fattening.
The proposals are part of an eight-week consultation launched in England and Wales to seek views on how to better protect animal welfare during transportation.
Live animals have had to endure sometimes lengthy journeys during exports, because EU rules prevented changes.
The Government said the UK leaving the EU allows it to pursue plans that would prevent unnecessary suffering of animals during transport – and become the first European nation to end the practice.
The Government will also be using the eight-week period to consult on other plans, including:
Mr Eustice said: “We are committed to improving the welfare of animals at all stages of life. Today marks a major step forward in delivering on our manifesto commitment to end live exports for slaughter.
“Now that we have left the EU, we have an opportunity to end this unnecessary practice. We want to ensure that animals are spared stress prior to slaughter.”
Around 6,400 animals were transported from the UK directly to slaughter in continental Europe in 2018, based on internal figures.
The consultation takes into account the responses to the 2018 Call for Evidence and the report published by the then Farm Animal Welfare Committee (now known as the Animal Welfare Committee), which includes veterinary representatives.
The proposals have been welcomed by organisations including the BVA, RSPCA and Compassion in World Farming.
BVA president James Russell said: “The BVA has long believed animals should be slaughtered as close as possible to where they have been reared and not be exported to countries with unknown standards or standards that are below those in the UK.
“We welcome this consultation looking at all aspects of animal welfare at transport. Live animal transport is a complex issue that includes varying factors of welfare and needs of different species. It is important to recognise that journey length and time are not the only things that can affect welfare, and that an evidence-based approach to improvements is essential.”
Peter Stevenson, chief policy officer for Compassion in World Farming, said: “We have campaigned for more than 50 years against the massive suffering caused by this inhumane, archaic trade, so this unambiguous proposal is very welcome.”