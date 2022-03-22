22 Mar 2022
Proposals to make system easier include improvements to the microchipping database system, which would speed up access for approved users and send reminders to keep records up to date.
Image © Todorean Gabriel / Adobe Stock
The rules around pet microchipping are set to be reformed following advice from a Government task force.
New proposals intended to make the process easier have been set out by the Government and would include improvements to the pet microchipping database system, such as faster access for approved users and regular reminders for keeping records updated.
The recommendations follow last year’s Pet Theft Taskforce report, which highlighted the need to improve navigation of the database system and the transfer of keepership records.
An eight-week consultation period on the reforms will seek views on new requirements for registering additional details and a single point of access, so microchip records can quickly be accessed by approved users to help identify the owners and keepers of pets.
The reforms also call for the transferring of keepership records to be strengthened to prevent lost or stolen animals being re-registered without the keeper being aware, and to stop the creation of duplicate records.
Justine Shotton, BVA president, said: “We’re delighted that the Government is gathering views on how to make the microchipping system fit for purpose. We strongly recommend microchipping as a safe, effective and permanent way to identify individual animals, but the sheer number of databases and the fact that they don’t routinely communicate with each other currently present significant barriers to successful reunification of lost pets and owners.”
Dr Shotton added: “Streamlining the system into a single point of entry and driving up standards across all databases would help to spare heartache for many pet owners and start things on a positive footing when compulsory cat microchipping is rolled out next year.”
The proposals also aim to improve breeder traceability by making it compulsory for a breeder’s details to remain on the database for the lifetime of the animal – even when the animal changes keeper or when the microchip record is transferred to another database.
Animal welfare minister Lord Goldsmith said: “Pets are much loved members of the family, and microchipping is the best way of making sure owners can be reunited if their pet is ever sadly lost or stolen.
“We have reviewed the current regulations and the Pet Theft Taskforce’s recommendations, and it is clear improvements are needed to better protect the welfare of our nation’s pets.
“These proposals will create a more effective system to better animal welfare and deter pet theft.”