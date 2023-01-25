25 Jan 2023
The BVA has renewed its demands for the Kept Animals Bill to become law after the BBC’s Panorama programme revealed the connections between the extreme breeding of dogs and organised crime.
The BVA says a new investigation exposing the links between extreme dog breeding and organised crime should be “a wake-up call” for ministers to act.
The BBC’s Panorama programme this week explored the welfare and public safety dangers associated with the breeding of certain popular breeds, such as the American bulldog, along with loopholes in the current regulatory frameworks.
The BVA is now urging members of the public to lobby their MPs in support of the long-awaited Kept Animals Bill becoming law, and play their part in reducing unhealthy breeding practices.
Senior vice-president Justine Shotton said: “It is horrific to see unscrupulous individuals breeding dogs to meet the demands of fashion without any consideration for the health or welfare of the animals.
“Sadly, this investigation doesn’t come as a surprise to vets and animal welfare organisations. [The] BVA has long raised concerns about irresponsible breeding, and its links to unregulated canine fertility clinics and illegal ear cropping.
“This investigation is a wake-up call to Government to take urgent action to protect the welfare of these animals by introducing regulation for fertility clinics, as well as banning the importation of dogs with cropped ears through the Kept Animals Bill.
“Such a ban would close the legal loophole that allows this trend to continue, despite the procedure being illegal in the UK.”
The BVA has published a template letter on its website, which it is encouraging members of the public to send to their MPs to demand their support for the bill.
Dr Shotton added: “The public also has an important role to play in stemming the tide of irresponsible breeding.
“Responsible pet ownership begins even before you get a puppy, so we’d encourage anyone looking to buy a dog to pick health over looks or the latest fashion, and always speak to your vet for advice.
“Use the free Puppy Contract to help guide you on the questions you should be asking a breeder, to ensure you’re getting a healthy, happy puppy from a responsible source.
“We encourage people to report concerns around dogs with cropped ears and unregulated fertility clinics to their local government authority.”