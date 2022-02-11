11 Feb 2022
Vet Dynamics and Central CPD partner to launch The Vet Graduate Academy to help new vets and give them the skills they need to meet challenges of practice life.
New vets working in independent practices will benefit from a graduate academy created to aid their first steps in the profession.
As practices across the country continue to face a challenging recruitment environment and the profession battles to retain new vets, Vet Dynamics and Central CPD have formed a partnership to create The Vet Graduate Academy.
Designed as a one-year programme and covering companion animal vets only, The Vet Graduate Academy features small group attendance courses and workshops, online training programmes, case discussion, and mentorship.
Central CPD will bring the clinical provision aspects to the partnership, and will aim to improve knowledge and confidence in surgical, dental and ultrasound practical skills. Bespoke clinical training programmes, case discussions, and a large reference library of content on work-up and treatment will also be available.
Vet Dynamics will provide strength and support to delegates to help promote graduates transition to life in practice, increase business awareness and team working skills, and boost professional confidence.
Jo Hillard, who heads up Central CPD, said: “We have been supporting clinical graduate development for the larger practice groups for seven years and have seen first-hand the benefit to graduates of a structured programme.
“We felt that independent practices also needed access to a comprehensive graduate scheme that complements the new RCVS EPA programme, to allow them to offer the support that graduates are now looking for as they enter the profession.
“Partnering with Vet Dynamics, and combining our strengths and experience, has allowed us to form an industry-leading graduate scheme that goes above and beyond current offerings.”
Alan Robinson, practice development coach and managing director of Vet Dynamics, said: “Over the years, the Vet Dynamics Vet Academy of personal and professional skills has delivered tremendous value to delegates and practices, by massively enhancing the individual confidence and competence in commercial, communication and consultation capability in a practical and pragmatic way.
“By partnering with Central CPD, our new Vet Graduate Academy programme puts that confidence and competence directly in context with the day-one clinical skills that all employers are looking for in their new graduates.
“We honestly feel that this is a paradigm-shifting approach for the veterinary profession.”
Sign-ups are now being accepted for the first group of graduates, to start in April 2022. Three further cohorts will be accepted in 2022 to 2024.
Full details are available on the Vet Dynamics website.