16 Oct 2026
Rachael Meehan won five awards at her UCD graduation including the Veterinary Ireland Student Medal and the John Freeman Memorial Medal.
Rachael Meehan won five awards at her UCD graduation.
A newly qualified vet has returned to the practice where she worked as a receptionist after scooping five prestigious awards at her graduation.
Rachael Meehan has joined Newry Vets as a full-time veterinary surgeon having worked behind the desk at the practice on weekends and holidays for two years while studying at University College Dublin (UCD).
The clinician left her graduation ceremony this summer with an impressive haul of accolades.
Miss Meehan, a Newry native, worked alongside Newry Vets’ practice team to gain practical experience through extra-mural studies (EMS) during her studies.
Practice manager Shantel Lloyd said the team “could not be more proud” of the vet and hailed the “incredible dedication and commitment” she showed throughout her degree.
She added: “Rachael has always been incredibly motivated and keen to learn. Whether she was working on reception or spending time with our veterinary team as part of her EMS, she threw herself into everything.
“To graduate as a vet is a fantastic achievement in itself, but to come away with five awards is an extraordinary accomplishment. We are absolutely delighted for her.
“We have watched Rachael grow in confidence and experience over the past two years and we are absolutely thrilled that she has chosen to start her career with us. She has already achieved so much, and we have no doubt there are big things ahead for this young vet.”
Miss Meehan added: “I was shocked to win so many awards but absolutely delighted.
“I’m really enjoying being at the practice full-time. The team is absolutely lovely and I am lucky that I get to work in farm and small animal practice. I enjoy getting stuck into a bit of everything and no two days are the same.”