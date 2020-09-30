30 Sept 2020
Researchers will study gene mutations to discover how they influence the progresson of neurodegeneration in the disease.
The RVC’s reputation as a global centre for one health research has been enhanced following the award of a grant for research into the causes and progression of Parkinson’s disease.
Described as a “pioneering” study, researchers have been awarded US$659,000 (£542,000) from the Aligning Science Across Parkinson’s (ASAP) initiative to use cellular and biochemical approaches to investigate the role of the LRRK2 gene in Parkinson’s.
Parkinson’s affects more than 130,000 people in the UK, and available treatments act only to alleviate symptoms, but not slow progression of the disease.
Mutations in the LRRK2 gene are the most common genetic cause of Parkinson’s, making it a priority drug target for the disease; however, the molecular details of how this gene can influence the progression of neurodegeneration in Parkinson’s have not yet been fully explored.
Patrick Lewis, professor of neuroscience at the RVC, said: “The ASAP foundation grants represent a new way of approaching research into Parkinson’s, with the clear goal of accelerating progress in our understanding of this disorder.
“It is a real privilege to be involved in this initiative.”
Jonathan Elliott, vice-principal (research and innovation) at the RVC, added: “The RVC is delighted to be part of this large collaborative effort to advance treatments for Parkinson’s disease.
“Neurodegenerative conditions significantly impact on the quality of life of our ageing human population in the UK and Prof Lewis’ role in this collaboration is exciting in its potential to uncover new drug targets to slow progressive loss of functioning neurons.”
Two other studies, both led by research partners at UCL, will also be issued under the grant.
One study will investigate the prevalence of gut bacteria in contributing to the cause of the disease, while the other will seek to understand why some brain cells are more resistant to the pathological process of Parkinson’s.