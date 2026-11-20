20 Nov 2026
The initiative is being launched at this week’s London Vet Show.
The team at Granta Veterinary Specialists
A Cambridgeshire referral practice is preparing to unveil a new clinic it hopes will improve the treatment of lower back pain in dogs.
The initiative from Granta Veterinary Specialists, which was being launched at this week’s London Vet Show, incorporates MRI, dynamic CT and electrodiagnostic testing in a single visit under one general anaesthetic.
Senior clinicians say combining the techniques enables them to provide a tailored treatment plan for every patient, plus reports for the referring vet.
Clinic lead Max Foreman said: “Lower back pain is one of the most frustrating presentations to work up, because often we are convinced an animal is in pain there, but standard tests can be unrewarding.
“Spine, hips or surrounding muscles can all have similar findings on an examination, and no one test will fully interrogate all of the differentials to be considered.
“By bringing MRI, dynamic CT and electrodiagnostic testing together in one visit, we are maximising our chances of identifying the causative lesion, using complementary modalities to gain maximum information, and better inform the options for long-term treatment.”
Although data on the extent of lower back issues is thought to be limited, Dr Foreman, a European Board of Veterinary Specialisation specialist in veterinary neurology and neurosurgery, estimated the practice at Linton, near Cambridge, typically saw two non-specific cases of suspected lower back pain a week.
A paper published in the Frontiers in Veterinary Science journal also found nearly 70% of participating clinicians reported seeing patients with altered vertebral column posture in one of six scenarios examined, while 30% reported no clinical signs in another.
Several senior Granta figures were also due to give presentations at the show, which opened at the Excel London yesterday (19 November).