25 Nov
Independent Cambridgeshire referral practice, open since April, has exceeded 1,000 cases already and has a growing team of 30.
An independent referral practice open since April has expanded its services to include orthopaedics.
Granta Veterinary Specialists – which opened in Linton, Cambridgeshire – has already handled more than 1,000 cases and has a growing team of 30 veterinary professionals.
Granta’s existing disciplines include:
In a press statement, Granta said: “The addition of orthopaedics represents a significant step in Granta’s commitment to offering a complete suite of referral services for both patients and referring vets.
“Granta’s independent, vet-led model provides the clinical freedom to prioritise what’s best for each patient.
“Free from corporate constraints, the Granta team focuses on delivering personalised and respectful care with an emphasis on quality and ethical decision-making.”