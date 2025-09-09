9 Sept 2025
Image: encierro / Adobe Stock
The BVA has called for a “robust” transition plan to be drawn up following the publication of draft legislation to ban greyhound racing in Wales.
Ministers have claimed the bill, which could come into force in as little as two years, will support their aim to become “an exemplar” of high animal welfare standards.
But the sport’s regulator has accused them of trying to rush through the legislation, amid a new campaign calling on the UK Government to introduce similar measures.
The draft Prohibition of Greyhound Racing (Wales) Bill, published on 28 August, envisages a ban coming into force between April 2027 and the spring of 2030.
The discipline has been one of the main areas of debate over the ethics of using animals in sport. A BVA working group has been reviewing its policy on for more than a year.
But while its findings have still to be published, the association did voice concerns, in a joint consultation submission with the BSAVA, about potential welfare harms for dogs that are suddenly retired from racing.
BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux renewed her group’s call for evidence-based policy making following the draft bill’s release.
She said: “It is essential that the transition process towards a ban in Wales is robust and prioritises animal welfare.”
Although the bill has yet to be considered by parliamentarians, the Welsh Government said it was released early to enable interested parties to see its intended scope.
Its provisions were swiftly criticised by the sport’s governing body, the Greyhound Board of Great Britain, which pointed out that an implementation group set up by the Cardiff Bay administration had yet to report on its work.
Chief executive Mark Bird added: “This latest statement from the deputy first minister and draft bill, published during Senedd recess, is yet another indication that the Welsh Government is determined to rush through a ban on greyhound racing – no matter the cost.”
But deputy first minister Huw Irranca-Davies said: “We want Wales to be an exemplar for the highest standards of animal health and welfare.
“The ban is one way we can work towards meeting that goal, and the implementation group has a key role to play. Its combined knowledge will help us as we progress with this important work.”
Meanwhile, Dogs Trust, one of the charities that has campaigned for a ban, said there was “no reason” to delay the ban until 2030, arguing that it and other rescue organisations were already prepared to rehome affected dogs.
The group has also called for additional measures to prevent greyhounds being bred in Wales for racing elsewhere.
Separately, more than 8,000 people have so far signed an online petition launched by Animal Aid, which urges the UK Government to follow the Welsh example.