4 Mar 2025
Shaffu007, CC BY-SA 4.0
Emerging concerns about large breeds replacing the banned XL bully demonstrate the “status dog” problem still needs to be resolved, according to a senior clinician.
The warning follows calls for further legislative action against another specific type, the bully kutta, which is not currently subject to any restrictions.
Leading veterinary sector groups have told Vet Times they have yet to receive any reports of concern from their members about the type.
But IVC Evidensia group animal welfare advisor Dave Martin said it was one of several that have attracting greater interest since the XL bully ban was implemented.
He said: “This trend is concerning, as it suggests that the underlying issues – such as irresponsible ownership and the appeal of ‘status’ dogs – remain unaddressed.”
The issue has been highlighted after the Sunday Mirror reported the case of a woman from Lancashire who was attacked by a bully kutta, also known as a Pakistani mastiff, and is now calling for a further clampdown on such breeds.
Although the animal involved in the incident was said to have been euthanised, and its owner prosecuted, the case is the latest in a series of recent interventions highlighting the range of concerns about existing dog laws.
Both the BVA and BSAVA confirmed they had not received any concerns about the bully kutta from their members so far.
But Dr Martin said the growth of interest in the type, as well as others like the cane corso plus the Anatolian and Caucasian shepherds, had been anticipated when the XL bully legislation was implemented.
He continued: “Many of these dogs (excluding the cane corso) can weigh in excess of 90kg – more than double the size of an XL bully.
“The shepherd breeds, in particular, have been bred for guarding livestock against predators like wolves, which make them naturally protective and, in some cases, there’s a risk of them becoming protectively aggressive.
“Their sheer size and strength make them unsuitable for many households.”
Although many veterinary and welfare groups opposed the XL bully ban, arguing breed-specific legislation was ineffective, Defra has consistently defended it as a necessary public safety measure and a recent blog by CVO Christine Middlemiss claimed it still commanded substantial public support.
But the department has also insisted it is “working at pace to explore measures to promote responsible dog ownership across all breeds” after RVC research suggested additional steps may be required.
Senior police officers have also voiced their concerns, amid the soaring levels of veterinary and kennelling costs linked to enforcement of the XL bully legislation and Dr Martin said a “broader perspective” was needed to properly tackle the issue.