For all mycobacterial infections, the putative route of infection is the same. It is thought that nearly all companion animals most likely become infected from bites or wounds from smaller (prey) animals such as mice, voles or birds1-4. Once inoculated into the skin, the immune response gives rise to the classic granulomatous (or pyogranulomatous) inflammation at the area, usually in the skin, as well as reactive lymphadenomegaly (see later)1-4. The exceptions to this are where there is a history of raw meat feeding or potential access to other raw contaminated products, such as milk from severely affected cattle. In these cases, systemic signs are more prevalent and the clinical disease is generally more severe6.