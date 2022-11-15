15 Nov
A veterinary referral centre has added five clinicians – including specialists – to its team as part of its continuing growth plans for 2022.
Cave Veterinary Specialists, which invested £500,000 in a practice refurbishment in winter 2021, is now adding further depth to its clinical teams.
Newly qualified internal medicine specialist Florence Wootton has joined from the RVC and soft tissue surgery clinician David Haines has moved to Cave from fellow Linnaeus practice Dick White Referrals. Vet Josh Hardwick has joined internal medicine, Oli Gilman has been added to the small animal surgery team and Erica Daly has joined the anaesthesia service.
Cave is planning on adding up to 14 new staff in 2022, increasing its workforce by 15%.
Its refurbishment created three new consultation rooms, a new reception area and remodelled car park to meet growing demand for services.
Hospital director Claire Lawrence said: “The top priority at Cave is to provide outstanding specialist care for all our pet patients, their owners and the vets who referred their cases to us. Bringing in five new clinicians to boost our multidisciplinary team will only enhance our ability to do that.
“So we’re delighted they’ve joined our team of highly experienced veterinary clinicians and specialists – all working with state-of-the-art equipment and technology to enable us to treat the most complex and challenging cases.”