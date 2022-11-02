2 Nov 2022
New document sets out how elements such as weaning, grazing, lambing and calving, and parasite control should be managed.
Vet Sustain has joined forces with Pasture for Life to produce a support document to help vets work with Pasture for Life clients.
A non-profit community interest company established in March 2021, Vet Sustain works to promote sustainability across the veterinary sector, while Pasture for Life is an initiative created to champion the production of meat and dairy from pasture only.
Membership of Pasture for Life is now approaching 900, with many of these being farmers who are either producing 100% grass-fed products or on the journey to doing so.
Many of the techniques and practices employed by these farmers differ from mainstream ruminant livestock production, and the new document sets out how elements such as weaning, grazing, lambing and calving, and parasite control should be managed.
Vet Alexandra Tomlinson, food and farming working group member for Vet Sustain, said: “There is no one single approach that all Pasture for Life farmers use to ensure their cattle and sheep have a 100% pasture-based diet.
“However, there are several principles that many adopt and adapt to fit their own farming system. This document outlines these and offers useful links to further resources covering these aspects in more detail.”
Dr Tomlinson added: “As farmers transition from more conventional systems, there is potential for unintended animal health and welfare consequences – such as poor fertility or increasing parasite burdens through reducing treatments. Informed veterinary input has the potential to minimise the likelihood of these happening.”
The Vet Sustain and Pasture for Life: Support Document has been written by a dedicated group of vets and Pasture for Life members who are committed to enabling more farmers to undertake sustainable farming.
The document is available to read and free to download.