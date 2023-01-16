16 Jan 2023
Vetigel, available via VetPlus outside the US, was originally used to stop bleeding in seconds in dental and oral surgeries, but options for its use have widened.
The vet market’s first haemostatic gel, Vetigel, which stops bleeding in seconds, now can be used in a range of surgical procedures.
VetPlus gained worldwide distribution rights to the gel outside the US and – following the UK launch – has plans for an international rollout, including the 42 countries where it supplies vets.
Vetigel was created by US inventor Joe Landolina when he was 17, and is manufactured by his company, Cresilon, in New York.
The plant-based gel, supplied in a pre-filled syringe, is to be applied directly to the site of bleeding. It creates an initial mechanical seal and then supports the formation of the platelet plug below.
It can be used in many situations where bleeding is an issue and the gel can be applied directly to the site of bleeding, including liver biopsies, mass removals, amputations and enucleations.
Jackie Marshall, VetPlus technical advisor, said feedback had been positive from UK vets who had already used it during procedures.
She said: “We’re really excited about securing the opportunity to distribute Vetigel exclusively within the UK veterinary market. This innovative product is already transforming the way vets perform both dental and surgical procedures, and we have had really positive feedback from those practices where it is being used already.
“Vetigel isn’t intended to replace a surgeon’s technique, but it is designed to stop bleeding where pressure or other methods are ineffective or impractical. Because it is a gel, it can conform to a wide range of wound shapes, making it a rapid, effective way of controlling bleeding.”
Jackie added: “We believe this product will make a lasting impact on veterinary care, transforming the way surgeries are carried out and assisting haemostasis in animal patients.”
Full information is available on the VetPlus website.