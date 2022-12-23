Having earned her veterinary degree at Kabul University Veterinary Science Faculty – an institution not on the RCVS accredited vet school list – Haida will have to sit the college exam to be able to practise as a veterinary surgeon in the UK, something she expects to do in May this year. It will not be an easy task, but having come so far already, her two biggest supporters are confident she will be able to overcome this final hurdle and make a new life for herself in the UK.