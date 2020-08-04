4 Aug 2020
Lax-a-Past, a complementary feed to help eliminate hairballs in cats, added to company’s range of products.
Image © Nennieinszweidrei / Pixabay
A complementary feed to help eliminate the problem of hairballs in cats has been added to Dechra Veterinary Products’ portfolio.
Hairballs, caused when loose hairs are swallowed during grooming, are either excessive or do not pass through the cat’s digestive tract, causing digestive problems such as vomiting, dry cough and constipation.
Lax-a-Past is a palatable paste available in 70g tubes that can be administered by mouth to kittens and cats older than six months of age, either on a weekly basis to stop hairballs forming or over a three-day period to eliminate them.
Dechra Veterinary Products brand manager Carol Morgan said: “Hairballs are a well-known issue for cats. Lax-a-Past is a complementary feed that offers a simple, easy-to-administer solution to help relieve the digestion problems caused by hairballs.
“It is very easy for owners to administer as the required dosage can be squeezed out and spread on a front paw or given directly into the mouth.”
For more information, visit the Dechra website.