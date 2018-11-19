Volatile sulphur compounds

The major agents producing halitosis in people and pets are volatile sulphur compounds (VSCs), such as hydrogen sulphide (H 2 S) and methyl mercaptan (CH 3 SH). The levels of these agents can be measured using a portable sulphide monitor and, in a paper, good correlation was demonstrated between those results and those of organoleptic assessment (Hennet et al, 1995). If you are looking for a job to avoid, organoleptic assessment is performed by a panel of experts sniffing dog’s breath. The highest levels of VSCs were found to occur in the morning – probably linked to a reduced overnight salivary flow and increased bacterial loading following stagnation overnight.