9 Mar 2021
Novel system uses a dual-concentric ring design with motion correction to ensure clearer images in the standing patient.
The Hallmarq standing equine leg CT in use at Rainbow Equine Hospital.
Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging has announced the addition of standing equine leg CT (slCT) to its product range.
The Guildford-based firm is introducing the slCT after achieving success imaging horses in collaboration with its UK-based clinical trial sites.
Hallmarq pioneered the development of standing MRI for horses and the slCT scanner uses a unique low, flat platform to better facilitate entry and exit of the standing sedated horse.
The system uses a novel dual-concentric ring design thatenables the detector plate to remain close to the region of interest, while motion correction technology ensures clearer images in the standing patient.
Hallmarq has created this additional tool for equine vets to fully evaluate and diagnose bony disease in the equine distal limb, including 3D visualisation of fractures.
The slCT system complements Hallmarq’s sMRI, which highlights soft tissue and metabolic changes.
Hallmarq’s research and development team has been working in collaborative partnerships with the company’s phase one clinical trial sites for the past year, imaging live horses to ensure the system meets the image quality, robustness and efficiency levels required for use in clinical practice.
As installations continue, the system is up and running at Rainbow Equine Hospital in North Yorkshire.