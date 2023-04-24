24 Apr 2023
Surrey-based manufacturer says the device is a world first as it doesn’t rely on liquid helium for cooling.
A Surrey-based manufacturer has unveiled what it claims is the world’s first veterinary-specific MRI scanning system that doesn’t rely on helium-based cooling systems.
Bosses of Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging believe the new Small Animal 1.5T MRI machine will be more sustainable for practices, amid growing concerns over future supply.
Chief technology officer Steve Roberts said: “Hallmarq’s system increases access to diagnostic care for small animal patients, while lessening the financial, environmental and supply chain risks associated with traditional helium-based MRI systems.”
Current MRI scanners rely on liquid helium for the extreme cooling that is necessary to produce images of a sufficiently high quality.
But Hallmarq, based in Guildford, said its latest creation uses a conduction-based cooling system in a strong vacuum, which eliminates the need for helium, an oxygen monitor and any extra power.
The machine has been developed amid increasing concern about the availability and cost of helium, with prices reported to have jumped by around 300% to as much as £55 a litre since 2017.
The scanner uses a V-shaped patient bed and spine coil, as well as open-top coils to aid patient positioning, and comes with an on-board radio frequency shield, which means a specialised room is not required.
Hallmarq said modular and trailer options can also be used to reduce upfront investment and installation time.
For more information, visit Hallmarq’s website.