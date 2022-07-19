19 Jul 2022
A Jersey veterinary receptionist is preparing to step back into the ring for a charity bout before she hits the roads for the London Marathon.
Hannah Phillips with her Guide Dog supporters Spencer and Walnut.
A veterinary receptionist from Jersey is hoping her fund-raiser will be a knockout when she takes part in an amateur boxing event next month.
It will be seconds out for Hannah Phillips, who works at New Era Vets’ Leodis surgery in St Brelade, when she steps through the ropes at the Royal Jersey Showground on 6 August.
If that wasn’t enough, she will then swap the ring for the roads in preparation to run October’s London Marathon.
The dual challenge is aiming to raise £2,000 for the Guide Dogs charity.
It is estimated that more than two million people are living with sight loss in the UK and the numbers are expected to double by 2050.
Ms Phillips (PROV), who is undergoing a 10-week training programme ahead of the bout, has taken to the ring for charity before, raising hundreds of pounds in a similar event for Pets As Therapy last year. She said lacing up the gloves has helped her as well as the causes she supports.
Ms Phillips said: “Taking part in the boxing event last year was the best thing I’ve ever done and gave me the most amazing feeling, so I’m really excited to be going back into the ring next month.
“The training has given me a focus and discipline that has helped boost my mental health and restored my confidence after some challenging times.
“I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend boxing to anyone. I’ve met some lovely people and it is a great way to boost your fitness – I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been.”
Following the white collar bout, she will have eight weeks to get ready for the London Marathon on 2 October, having been inspired to apply by a friend’s virtual marathon challenge last year.
It will be Ms Phillips’ first attempt at the 26.2-mile distance, but she is determined to rise to the dual challenge.
She said: “I need to focus on building up my stamina for the marathon, but I can’t do too many longer runs yet because I’ll lose the muscle I’ve built up for boxing.
“But I’m committed to getting myself ready in time and making it over the finishing line. There’s no way I’ll be throwing in the towel.”
To support Hannah, visit her JustGiving page.