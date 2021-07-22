22 Jul 2021
A tortoise had its dignity saved by an Essex vet after the reptile suffered a prolapsed penis while trying to pass an extremely large bladder stone.
The 17-year-old male pet was brought into Southfields Vets in Laindon after a build-up of uric acid caused a bladder stone so large, it had caused his penis to prolapse trying to pass it.
Daniel Calvo Carrasco – an RCVS specialist in zoo and wildlife medicine, and a European specialist in avian medicine and surgery – was brought in to operate on the tortoise.
Dr Carrasco said: “The bladder stone was so large he could not pass it, but he had clearly been straining very hard because he also had a penile prolapse as a result of pushing so much.”
Dr Carrasco cut a square access hole into the tortoise’s shell so that he could access the bladder and remove the stone.
To ensure the tortoise didn’t have a repeat of the incident, he was prescribed medication to bring down the amount of uric acid in his bladder.
Dr Carrasco said: “I’ve always had a passion for zoological medicine and caring for the more exotic animals, birds and amphibians.
“I really enjoy all aspects of exotic, zoo and wildlife medicine, and have treated all sorts of species in my time – from parrots and lizards to rarities like the spoon-billed sandpiper, Aldabra tortoise, hyacinth macaw, toco toucan and seriemas.
“I’m also a keen amphibian enthusiast and in my free time I look after frogs, newts and salamanders, some reptiles – and I also have a dog and a cat.”