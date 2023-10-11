11 Oct 2023
The event will be held on 8 November and has been developed by the team at VetLed to help those at the forefront of animal care giving.
The vet school building at Keele University’s campus.
Human Factors training provider VetLed will be running its annual Veterinary Patient Safety Summit next month.
The field of patient safety is a strongly established area in human health care, but is very much in its infancy in the veterinary world.
To help increase traction in the sector, VetLed hosted the first summit last year as a way of bringing together key thought leaders and decision-makers alongside voices from frontline practice.
The summit events have been developed for those at the forefront of veterinary patient safety and offer opportunities to learn, share experiences, knowledge and innovations and to support high standards of appropriate clinical care.
This year’s event will focus on how to proactively increase knowledge of patient safety across the profession and the importance of establishing a “just culture” in veterinary practice, for both people and patients.
The event is being held on 8 November at Harper Keele Vet School and is being supported by Boehringer Ingelheim and Garden Vets at Keele.
Anyone with an interest in patient safety, quality improvement or those actively involved in designing and implementing patient safety strategies in the workplace can contact [email protected] for more information.