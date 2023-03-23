23 Mar 2023
Latest Quacquarelli Symonds World University Subject Rankings have put the veterinary school top for the third consecutive year.
The RVC has been ranked as the world’s best vet school for the third year in a row.
Latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Subject Rankings for 2023 show that this is the third consecutive year the RVC has celebrated the accomplishment and the fourth time in the past five years it has occupied top spot.
To produce the rankings, QS analysed more than 16.4 million unique papers published between 2016-20, producing close to 117.8 million citations in 2016-21.
In total, 1,597 institutions were ranked across 54 subjects in five broad subject areas, creating more than 18,300 ranked entries.
Rankings are then determined by a range of criteria, including academic reputation, research impact, number of citations, employer reputation and the Hirsch index (H-index), which ranks the impact and quality of the work published by the institution’s scientists and academics.
The RVC maintained its perfect score of 100 for academic reputation for the seventh year running and also achieved an improved H-index of 97.2.
Its scores for citations and employer reputation were at 99.4 and 76.1 respectively, recognising not only the significance of the RVC’s research, but also its standing among employers.
Stuart Reid, president and principal of the RVC, said: “Once again, I am delighted with this outcome in what is a collaborative, but competitive environment.
“Working with our peers is a privilege and to be judged first among equals is an honour to which we aspire and, as always, one we value greatly.”
The RVC has 1,501 students (both UK and international) on its veterinary medicine pathways, including the BVSc with Aberystwyth University, and 198 students on its veterinary nursing pathways.