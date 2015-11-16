As part of any SHCP, it is important to understand the deep bond that has often developed between an aged pet and owner – to you it may look like a slightly smelly, creaky old dog, but to the owner it has been a companion for 15 years. Listening to owners recall stories about their pets may seem a waste of time, but often gives us a clear back story about the owner’s motivation and, on many occasions, helps us understand his or her pet has helped him or her through difficult, emotional times or provides a link to a human family member who has since died.