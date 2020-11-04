4 Nov 2020
IVC Evidensia launches OV export information portal for UK producers wanting to export, and that require OV health certification or vet certificates.
Image © Alexas_Fotos / Pixabay
An export information portal aimed at UK producers wanting to export products, livestock or equids has been launched by IVC Evidensia.
The portal is aimed at producers requiring OV health certification or registered vet certification of support attestations for products under the groupage exports facilitation scheme.
With the UK no longer part of the EU and the transition period about to end, demand for certification is likely to rise dramatically.
IVC Evidensia’s UK network of OVs hopes to ensure the scheme can run as smoothly as possible for existing, new or future clients.
Vet Owain Jenkins, chairman of IVC Evidensia’s Farm Animal Advisory Board, said: “We recognise there are challenges ahead with future export arrangements, but, as a group, our network of OVs are keen to help exporters with all their certification needs.”
The group’s OVs are offering a service that can satisfy one-off certification needs through direct inspection or system audit, as well as ongoing consultative certifying relationships. Its OVs are authorised by the APHA and members of the RCVS.
For more information, visit the Vet Exports website or telephone 01225 489819.