6 Jan
Although the breed is less severely affected than other more common types, researchers say prospective breeders and owners have a responsibility to avoid risk-raising features.
Researchers and welfare group leaders hope a new paper will encourage prospective breeders and owners of a brachycephalic dog type to prioritise animal health over appearance.
Analysis published in the PLOS One journal has identified several factors that appear to raise the risk of Boston terriers being affected by brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome (BOAS).
The study, led by academics at the University of Cambridge, found the breed was not as severely affected as English or French bulldogs.
But Jane Ladlow, who is part of the Cambridge research unit, said it still highlighted the responsibility that breeders have in shaping dogs’ future.
She said: “By selecting dogs with better respiratory function and less extreme conformational traits, breeders can significantly improve the welfare of this breed.
“Continuing to collect data on BOAS is also essential for helping owners understand their dog’s respiratory function.”
A total of 104 Boston terriers underwent respiratory function testing in the study, which was funded by The Kennel Club Charitable Trust.
More than a third (37.5%) were classed as grade 0, which the paper said meant they had “similar respiratory traces to control mesocephalic dogs” based on a three-minute exercise test.
That proportion compared to earlier studies showing only 15.2% of Bulldogs and 10% of French Bulldogs were of the same grade.
The paper further reported that 35.6% of participants were assessed as grade 1, indicating mild BOAS without exercise intolerance or clinical signs, with 26% at grade 2. Only one dog was assessed as being at the most severe grade 3.
Characteristics including stenotic nostrils, facial foreshortening, abnormal scleral show (and a higher neck-to-girth ratio) were identified as factors that could increase dogs’ risk of more severe BOAS.
But the paper warned that, while only grade 0 dogs would ideally be deemed suitable for breeding, such a stance could create a “genetic bottleneck” within a limited population.
Charlotte McNamara, head of health for The Kennel Club, said the paper’s findings can now be incorporated into many aspects of the organisation’s work, including breed health and conservation plans.
She added: “It also provides an evidence base, which will enable us to expand our ground-breaking breathing assessment, the University of Cambridge/Kennel Club Respiratory Function Grading scheme, for Boston Terriers.
“While breeders now have more information to make healthier breeding decisions, we also urge prospective owners to prioritise health over appearance when choosing a dog.
“Decisions should not be driven by celebrity trends or social media influence but by finding breeders who use the health tools available and prioritise non-exaggerated features, ensuring that health comes first, as described in the breed standard.”