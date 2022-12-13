13 Dec 2022
Campaign led by the UK Brachycephalic Working Group aims to reduce the popularity and negative impacts of brachycephaly in dogs.
Mandatory health testing is being considered as part of a new strategy that aims to reduce the popularity and negative impacts of brachycephaly in dogs.
The UK Brachycephalic Working Group (BWG) is expected to discuss the issue next month, after a paper admitted that progress in tackling the welfare impact to date had been slow.
Prospective owners will also be urged to “stop and think” in a new promotional campaign, while a ban on the use of brachycephalic dogs in advertising is also being sought.
The BWG’s updated strategy, for the period up to 2025, aims to develop and implement solutions to three primary challenges:
The report said: “While progress has been made, we recognise there is still a long way to go to safeguard the welfare of dogs with brachycephaly – both to reduce the negative impacts on the current generation and to breed towards healthier dogs for future generations.”
BWG chairperson Dan O’Neill described the issue as one of the main canine welfare priorities the UK faces.
He said: “This new strategy lays out a plan to redress many of these issues and we call on everybody to ‘stop and think before buying a flat-faced dog’.”
Among the actions proposed in the plan is a review of current health testing levels “with a view to introducing mandatory health testing of all pugs, French bulldogs and English bulldogs where uptake is insufficient”.
That process is ongoing and findings are due to be discussed at the BWG’s next meeting, due to take place in mid-January.
The strategy also contains proposals for the development of an action plan for health improvements, including the use of sub-populations and alternative gene pools where they are needed, plus recommendations for the review and reform of breed standards to ensure the dog show sector promotes and rewards healthy animals.
It further aims to raise the number of respiratory function grading assessments that are carried out by vets.
Proposed actions in that area include the development of a dedicated brachycephalic health veterinary consultation framework, recommending the use of function grading assessments on any dog put forward for surgery, and reporting veterinary operations to The Kennel Club.
The report said: “Progress on reducing the negative welfare impacts from brachycephaly on dogs in the UK has, to date, been slow.
“There is a need for renewed urgency – to reduce popularity of brachycephalic dogs, and promote the veterinary and breeding tools available to improve the health of the current population, given the unacceptable animal welfare impacts of breeding for brachycephaly and the potential for legislative action in the absence of meaningful welfare change.”
It added that measures including the proportion of brachycephalic dogs registered with both The Kennel Club and veterinary practices that are part of the VetCompass research programme would be used to assess the effectiveness of the strategy.
The BWG includes representatives of the BVA and BSAVA, as well as Defra, the RVC, the University of Cambridge, The Kennel Club, breed organisations and charities.
Its aims have also been backed by the newly formed Progressive Veterinary Association (PVA), which is planning to set up its own working group to consider potential solutions.
It has called for a collaborative approach to the issue by stakeholders, backed up by new legislation.
The group has also launched an online parliamentary petition calling for a ban on the use of brachycephalic dogs – as well as other animals showing signs of extreme breeding – in advertising to help reduce demand.
The move follows on from the BVA’s Breed to Breathe, and Blue Cross’ End the Trend campaigns.
A PVA spokesperson said: “It is clear that extreme conformation is a major cause of unnecessary suffering and resolving this serious welfare concern is clearly a multifaceted challenge, given the explosive increase in brachycephalic dogs.
“The breed standards of the pug, French bulldog and English bulldog urgently need revisiting – just part of the enormous amount of work which remains to be done.
“As professionals, we must all speak up to stop this heartbreaking situation, which is worsening year on year.”