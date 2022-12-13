dramatically reducing the numbers and popularity of brachycephalic dogs

promoting more moderate and healthier phenotypes

reducing negative impacts on current dogs with brachycephaly

‘Long way to go’

The report said: “While progress has been made, we recognise there is still a long way to go to safeguard the welfare of dogs with brachycephaly – both to reduce the negative impacts on the current generation and to breed towards healthier dogs for future generations.”