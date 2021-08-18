18 Aug
Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield, West Yorkshire used its newly expanded cardiology service to save lives of spaniels Merlin, Poppy and Amelia.
A newly launched keyhole surgery service at a West Yorkshire vet hospital has saved the lives of three puppies born with potentially fatal heart defects.
Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield used its newly expanded cardiology service to save the lives of three puppies that underwent surgery to close their heart defects.
Cocker spaniels Merlin and Poppy, and cavalier King Charles spaniel Amelia were all born with patent ductus arteriosus – a defect affecting the aorta and pulmonary artery.
All three puppies suffering with congestive heart failure were home 24 hours after the surgery.
Chris Linney, head of cardiology at the Linnaeus-owned practice, said: “This is a common complaint that causes profound changes to a dog’s heart function. Without surgery the prognosis is poor, with half of the dogs affected not making it to their first birthday.
“The great news is that early intervention is curative with this condition and normal life expectancy can be achieved. The operations for Merlin, Amelia and Poppy all went well, and the three of them were back on their feet and home within 24 hours after surgery.”
He continued: “It is a truly exciting time for cardiology at Paragon, and with the latest equipment upgrade we are able to provide cutting-edge diagnostics and treatments for all canine and feline heart disease, and give our pets the best care available anywhere in the UK.”