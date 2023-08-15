In human patients, SAM has historically been reported in association with HCM. The tendency to group these two conditions together has also persisted in small animal medicine. However, despite this common misconception, SAM is not pathognomonic for HCM, having been convincingly documented even in the absence of left ventricular hypertrophy in humans, dogs and cats. It has also been reported that some cats display echocardiographic evidence of SAM only during periods of what appeared to be sympathetic stimulation (such as stress or excitement), which is perhaps suggestive of a functional abnormality in these individuals influenced by loading conditions and exuberant myocardial contraction.