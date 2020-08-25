25 Aug 2020
St Bernard suffering pericardial effusion was in critical condition, but has pulled through thanks to the team at Cave Veterinary Specialists in Somerset.
Yogi.
A St Bernard with a potentially fatal heart condition is on the road to recovery thanks to the team at Cave Veterinary Specialists in Somerset.
Six-year-old gentle giant Yogi was referred to the specialist team at the Wellington-based practice, part of the Linnaeus group, suffering from a pericardial effusion – a serious heart problem where fluid gathers around the heart.
A delicate operation to open the sac around the heart, called a pericardectomy, was led by Cave’s small animal surgery specialist Malcolm Jack, assisted by specialist veterinary anaesthetist Will McFadzean, and RVNs Sophie Puzey and Bryony Gilder.
However, the operation wasn’t without its complications.
Mr Jack said: “The pericardium felt very tight and under pressure and, when I cut into it, a large volume of very dark blood had to be suctioned away.
“As surgery progressed there was a constant, slow welling of fresh blood, but the source could not be identified. So we inserted a chest drain and performed an autotransfusion, which collects the blood and transfers it back into the patient.
“We also placed a catheter into Yogi’s jugular vein, and administered one unit of packed red blood cells and two units of plasma.”
Mr Jack added: “Yogi was in a critical condition at the end of surgery, but he stabilised after the transfusions and the haemorrhage stopped. We continued to monitor and treat him until he was able to go home, and we’re very pleased to hear he’s made such a good recovery.”
Owner Kate Vardy said: “I must admit, I feared the worse, but prayed for the best. I’m sure I was a nightmare owner as I was phoning them constantly, but the staff were brilliant. I’m so thankful. Everything was done so quickly – especially considering the COVID-19 situation.”
Ms Vardy also paid tribute to the canine charity Pet Blood Bank UK, without whose blood and plasma service Yogi’s story could have ended differently.
She said: “I’d encourage other dog owners to think about their dogs donating blood as I now know just how valuable and life-saving a service it is.”