18 Feb 2020
GPs with an interest in mentoring and/or workplace training are needed to help shape the future of support for veterinary graduates.
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The RCVS is looking for general practitioners to join one of two working groups to shape a new programme to support veterinary graduates into life in practice.
The aim of the programme, which will replace the professional development phase, is to ensure veterinary graduates are fully supported in their new role, and able to progress from day one competencies into confident and capable independent practitioners.
The proposal for the programme took on board the findings from the 2019 Graduate Outcomes consultation, which found the profession felt support mechanisms for new graduates needed to be strengthened.
The EPA Working Group is tasked with assisting the development of a bank of entrustable professional activities (EPAs).
EPAs describe the everyday professional tasks carried out by vets in practice, covering a wide range of areas of clinical and professional practice that graduates and their mentors can access to build into their own e-portfolio.
The Mentor Working Group will assist in shaping the role of the mentor in the new programme and create a training package for workplace mentors.
The college is looking for vets working in practice and who have an interest in helping new graduates gain the best possible experience to join as members of these working groups. It would be beneficial for applicants to have experience with mentoring and/or workplace training.
Successful applicants would be required to visit the RCVS for three half-day meetings over the period of a year, and the RCVS would cover travel and subsistence expenses. An additional time commitment includes the review and feedback of material via email.
General practitioners who are interested in applying can email RCVS education manager Britta Crawford, giving a brief description of their current position and why they feel they would be an asset to the working group.
The closing date for applications is 6 March 2020.