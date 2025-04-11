11 Apr 2025
The latest in South Downs Veterinary Referrals’ complimentary events will discuss diagnosis, management and surgical treatment.
South Downs Veterinary Referrals (SDVR) is hosting a complimentary CPD event on hernias in companion animals.
Covering diagnosis, management and surgical treatment, the online event will be led by SDVR advanced practitioner in small animal surgery Christian Donswijk.
Dr Donswijk plans to offer practical knowledge to support fellow vets in confidently managing a range of hernia cases in clinical practice.
Taking place from 12:30pm to 1:30pm on Thursday 17 April, the session will explore:
Places are limited, and vet professionals are urged to register early.