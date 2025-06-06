6 Jun 2025
Free event is latest in a series being held by South Downs Veterinary Referrals, and will cover diagnosis, management and surgical treatment.
South Downs Veterinary Referrals is hosting a complimentary CPD event focused on the diagnosis, management and surgical treatment of hernias in companion animals.
The virtual session, led by advanced practitioner in small animal surgery Christian Donswijk, takes place on Thursday 12 June, offering practical knowledge designed to support vets in confidently managing a range of hernia cases in clinical practice.
The CPD takes place online from 12:30pm to 1:30pm, and the event will explore:
The event is free to attend, but places are limited, so veterinary professionals are encouraged to register early to secure their spot.