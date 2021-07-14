14 Jul 2021
TVM UK launches Locox TT, a highly palatable joint supplement for dogs.
TVM UK has launched a “highly palatable joint supplement for dogs” to support healthy joint function and ensure continued mobility.
Locox TT has been developed to include high levels of eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid omega-3 sourced from sustainable fishing, with independent laboratory analysis showing it has more than “four times more omega-3s than the market-leading supplement”.
One to two tablets per day per dog are needed, with no requirement for loading phase. It is the second TVM product to use the company’s patented “Tasty Tech” technology, which preserves delicate ingredients and ensures high palatability.
Additional to the omega-3 profile, Locox TT also combines chondroprotective ingredients and powerful antioxidants.
Will Peel, TVM UK’s product manager, said: “Locox TT has undergone extensive independent testing so vets can be assured that the information they give to pet owners is verified and can be trusted.
“With an abundance of joint supplements on the market, we believe it is important that vets are able to make informed decisions when selecting their chosen brand, by providing clear, trustworthy information, alongside a high-quality product.”
TVM UK will make client leaflets and waiting room questionnaires available to help pet owners identify the symptoms of OA in dogs.
Find out more via the TVM website or contact a TVM territory manager.