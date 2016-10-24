ABSTRACT

High-rise syndrome (HRS) is a term used to describe cats that fall from two storeys (equivalent to 7m or 23ft) or higher, resulting in injury or, less commonly, death. A number of case series and studies have been published, thus this paper aims to review the current research relating to HRS. These studies, generally, were consistent in their findings, in that survival rate is normally above 90%, the average age of the cat tends to be between one and three years, HRS is not displayed predominantly in either sex, and the most common injuries from HRS are limb fractures, facial injuries, pulmonary contusions and pneumothorax.