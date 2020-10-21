21 Oct 2020
Data analysis carried out on behalf of MSD Animal Health shows greater compliance for 12-weekly regimens than monthly ones.
An independent data study conducted for MSD Animal Health has found higher compliance by owners when using the company’s 12-weekly Bravecto product than for monthly parasiticides.
Conducted using the veterinary records of more than 160,000 dogs and cats, the results showed the product increased compliance rates by at least 62% above monthly products.
Better compliance rates were seen for both pets, whether in or outside of health care plans. Cat owner compliance increased by 62% versus monthly products in dogs and 66% in cats.
The data was analysed by Animalytics for MSD in May 2020, looking at data from 88,000 dogs and 74,000 cats from a panel of 73 practices between January and December 2019.
In market research, 92% of owners preferred the 12-week Bravecto and did not want to go back to a monthly product.