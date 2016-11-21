First of all, it is very important to correctly diagnose a bacterial infection. This is best done by cytology. A culture taken from the skin surface will almost always yield staphylococci, as they are usually present on the skin anyway. Culture and sensitivity testing is, therefore, best reserved for cases where cytology has shown rod-shaped organisms, to identify the species and their more unreliable sensitivity pattern, and for cases that fail to respond to an appropriate therapy (both in terms of the antibiotic chosen as well as the dose and dosing regimen) for an adequate length of time with good owner compliance to see if resistance may be an issue.