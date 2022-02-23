23 Feb 2022
A group of vets and RVNs withstand storm Eunice, covering 17km and gaining 650 meters during snow at Glencoyne Head in the Lake District.
Vet Paul Horwood and RVN Robyn Lowe during one of their hikes.
A hiking group set up to boost mental health within the profession is celebrating after completing its first walk to promote mental well-being charity Vetlife.
The weekend of 20 February saw a group of vets and RVNs brave storm Eunice, and cover 17km, gaining 650 meters in snow at Glencoyne Head in the Lake District to take part in the first Veterinary Voices Hiking Group walk of 2022 – its second trip after a maiden Snowdonia trek in September 2021.
Veterinary Voices Hiking Group was set up by RVN Robyn Lowe, and vets Paul Horwood and Danny Chambers to “get the profession out and about”, and raise money for Vetlife.
Dr Horwood said: “Getting into the hills is my happy place, and the hiking group is there to encourage and support getting out into the countryside with friends and colleagues from across our profession.
“The weekend in the lakes was the perfect antidote to the stresses and pressures of life, and was our second planned trip. If you want to get involved, please join the Facebook page.”
Collectively, members of the group are hoping to walk 10,000km in 2022.
Mrs Lowe said: “Walking has always been a big part of my life – disappearing into the countryside really helps me switch off in an otherwise hectic and busy life. This weekend was the perfect example of why I want to encourage veterinary professionals of any ability to start reaching out to other locals to get out walking.
“Exercise is not the solution to our profession’s mental health burdens, but exercise, connections, friendships and reducing isolation can go some way in helping to support those experiencing mental health issues. I would urge anyone to give it a go.”