28 May 2020
Global nutrition company teams up with veterinary association on its Professional Wellness Group to help enhance well-being among global veterinary community.
Image © Olivier Le Moal / Adobe Stock
A major global initiative by the WSAVA to support the health and well-being of veterinary professionals has received key support from Hill’s Pet Nutrition.
The two organisations have teamed up on the Professional Wellness Group (PWG), which aims to “enhance veterinary wellness globally” by working in partnership with national associations such as the BSAVA.
With research consistently linking careers in veterinary medicine with an elevated risk of mental health issues, the PWG will raise awareness, and create the tools and resources to support veterinary teams.
The PWG is headed by clinical psychologist Nienke Endenburg from Utrecht University in the Netherlands, and one of its particular aims will be to aid member associations in countries where ready access to help and advice is lacking.
Hill’s is a gold partner of the WSAVA, supporting its Global Nutrition Committee. It said its partnership with the PWG is part of its continued commitment to support the global veterinary community.
Hill’s director of global academic and professional affairs Iveta Becvarova (pictured) said: “Positive mental well-being is critical for the future of our profession. At Hill’s we are eager to support the WSAVA’s PWG in its mission, and to help it develop tools that can combat anxiety and depressive symptoms or suicidal thoughts.”
WSAVA president Shane Ryan said: “The interim findings of the PWG’s global survey into veterinary wellness, launched during WSAVA World Congress 2019 in Toronto, confirmed stress and diminished well-being are concerns for all members of the veterinary team and in all areas of the world.
“This already serious problem is likely to be exacerbated by the additional pressures many of our members are facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is an issue the PWG is already addressing with Hill’s support as a key focus for its work this year.”